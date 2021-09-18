A plan to remodel the Taco Bell at the corner of Tucker Road and West Valley Boulevard got the green light from the Tehachapi Planning Commission on Sept. 13. The commission also approved designs for 55 new homes planned for the Alta Estates subdivision.
Taco Bell
Tehachapi’s only Taco Bell was built in 1992 with what was called a “Miami Vice vibe,” complete with tile roof, arched entryways, exterior stucco walls and pink, peach and teal interior decor.
Many design features are inconsistent with the restaurant’s current branding. The remodel will correct that, changing the facade to include rockwork as well as gray paint with purple accents.
The Taco Bell outlet is owned by Century Fast Foods, LLC, of Century City. The company has also agreed to refresh the landscaping around the restaurant.
According to the city staff report, signage will be reviewed as part of a separate application.
K Hovnanian homes
Corona-based K Hovnanian plans to build on 55 lots it is purchasing in the Alta Estates subdivision located on the southern edge of the city north of Highline Road and west of Curry Street.
The 384-lot subdivision was approved in 2003. Homes in portions of the first three of five phases were built between 2004 and 2007. The developer was among the victims of the economic crash of 2007-2008 and went bankrupt.
According to a city report, the remaining land was purchased out of bankruptcy by TLK Group, which completed the construction of homes in the first three phases.
K Hovnanian’s proposal before the Tehachapi Planning Commission on Sept. 13 was for architectural review for 12 plans to be built on 55 lots it is purchasing from TLK Group, LLC, of Laguna Niguel. Architectural styles would be hacienda, farmhouse and Spanish, with sizes ranging from 1,927 to 2,401 square feet.
The commission approved the designs. A representative of K Hovnanian at the meeting said the company is completing a feasibility study and that it is too soon to know if it will take on further building in the subdivision.
The designs approved are the same designs K Hovnanian is using in a gated community, Westview Estates, in Lancaster. That subdivision is also being revived after construction stopped there during the 2007-2008 recession.
Pricing for the proposed new homes has not yet been determined.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
