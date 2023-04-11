Four neighbors concerned about a condominium project adjacent to their single-family homes near Tompkins School showed up at a meeting of the Tehachapi Planning Commission Monday evening.
The site plans and architectural designs for the project — a total of 37 condominium units on 3.06 acres — were approved by the commission in April 2022.
Jay Schlosser, director of development services for the city of Tehachapi, explained that two parcels on Pinon Street west of Curry Street are part of the same project with the same ownership and are likely to be developed at the same time.
However, after the public hearing was set, some technical issues arose with the parcel on the north side of Pinon. Although the public hearing was for both parcels, the commission only took action to approve the tentative tract map for the 19 units on the south side of Pinon. The approval was unanimous.
Neighbor concerns
Neighbors at the meeting asked questions about the water supply for the project, its environmental review, parking and — of greatest interest — whether eventual residents of the mostly two-story project will have views of their backyards.
“Yes,” Schlosser told one woman whose home he was able to locate on a map near the project. “They will have windows facing your backyard,” he said.
Schlosser added that all the units will have small yard areas, so the dwellings will be set back from property lines.
And, he noted, they are condominium units that will be individually owned — not apartments.
Regarding environmental review and water, Schlosser said that the city has determined that the project is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act requirements and that “the city has plenty of water to supply this project.”
He said the project also meets the city’s zoning requirements for parking and that the widening of Pinon Street that is associated with the project is also expected to improve circulation in the area.
Congestion related to nearby Tompkins Elementary School is a separate matter, Schlosser said, adding that parking issues around older schools are a common problem.
The project
Diana Williams, known locally for her ownership of Re/Max Tehachapi, was present at the meeting and is a partner in the joint venture company developing the planned condominium complex.
As described in the staff report when the site plan was approved last year, the project is to build 37 condominium units on 3.06 acres. Building exteriors were designed to reflect the Craftsman style with “a slight modern twist” and a “row-house” concept. Multiple materials and paint colors will be used and a landscaping buffer has been designated along the frontage. The color palette will be reviewed and approved by the commission prior to building permit issuance.
The home on the southwest corner of Curry and Pinon streets is not part of the project.
The vacant land to be developed is the larger parcel just to the west of that home on the south side of Pinon and the northwest corner of Pinon and Curry.
The 1.6-acre parcel on the south side will be subdivided into a single-family parcel and a 1.46-acre multifamily lot. The development proposed for this parcel is 16 2-bedroom units and two 3-bedroom units.
The 1.6-acre parcel on the northwest corner will be developed with 16 2-bedroom units and three 3-bedroom units.
The project includes two-story and single-story buildings. The community will be gated and include 57 on-site parking spaces. Pinon Street will be widened and street parking will also be available.
All units will include a separate laundry area and dining area, in addition to a private patio or deck. About 15,000 square feet of land has been designated for open community spaces including a child play area, picnic area with grilling stations, community garden, dog walking path and bocce court.
Special meeting
Schlosser advised the commission that a special meeting will be set soon to take action on the parcel on the north side of Pinon. However, there will not be another public hearing, as both parcels were included in the April 10 public hearing.
He also noted that some other projects may be considered at the special meeting.
A date was not announced for the special meeting. The agenda will be posted online at liveuptehachapi.com/agendacenter.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.