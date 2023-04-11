Planning commission condo sign.jpg

This parcel on the south side of Pinon Street west of Curry Street has been proposed for 19 condominium units with another 18 on a lot across Pinon Street. Four residents of neighboring property attended a public hearing Monday night to learn more about the project.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

Four neighbors concerned about a condominium project adjacent to their single-family homes near Tompkins School showed up at a meeting of the Tehachapi Planning Commission Monday evening.

The site plans and architectural designs for the project — a total of 37 condominium units on 3.06 acres — were approved by the commission in April 2022.