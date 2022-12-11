Due to a lack of agenda items, the regular meeting of the Tehachapi Planning Commission previously set for Dec. 12 was canceled.
The commission is next expected to meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9.
Meetings are held in the Tehachapi Police Department Community Room at 220 W. C St.
Agendas are published online at liveuptehachapi.com/agendacenter.
