The regular monthly meeting of the Tehachapi Planning Commission set for Monday, Feb. 13, was canceled.
According to a notice from the city, there were no items for the agenda.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The regular monthly meeting of the Tehachapi Planning Commission set for Monday, Feb. 13, was canceled.
According to a notice from the city, there were no items for the agenda.
The next meeting of the commission is set for 6 p.m. on Monday, March 3. Meetings are held in the Community Room at the Tehachapi Police Department, 220 W. C St. Agendas are posted online at liveuptehachapi.com/agendacenter.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.