Architectural design and site plan review, plus a minor use permit and variance for what is known as the Tehachapi Hayes Mixed Use project is set to come before the Tehachapi Planning Commission on Monday, Aug. 8. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. and will be held at the Tehachapi Police Department Community Room, 220 W. C St.
The project was tabled at the commission’s June 27 meeting.
According to a staff report from Development Services Director Jay Schlosser, since the item was continued the project applicant has revised the request to include one new 2,500-square-foot retail and restaurant building and two new row houses with a total of seven multifamily residential units totaling 13,426 square feet on two parcels totaling a half-acre. The project is located at the southeast corner of East Tehachapi Boulevard and Hayes Street.
The previous proposal was for a 2,500-square-foot retail and restaurant building and one new row house with eight multifamily residential units totaling 15,344 square feet on the same amount of land. The reduction is one residential unit and about 1,900 square feet of space, although two row houses would be built instead of one.
Owner of the project is Paul Zerounian of Palmdale; Friedman Architects of Pasadena is the applicant. The project is proposed for vacant land adjacent to the Ranch House Motel and across Hayes Street from Red House BBQ.
Residents of the neighborhood to the south, along East F Street, previously objected to the density of the proposed development because customers of the restaurant often park along Hayes Street. They asked for the number of residential units to be reduced and for them to be owner-occupied rather than rental apartments.
Also on the agenda for the commission meeting is approval of sign applications for The Shops at Capital Hills, 1007 Voyager Drive (the project under construction that includes a new Starbucks location) and for Tehachapi Vineyard Church, 502 Pinon St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.