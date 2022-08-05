Briefs - Planning.jpg

This map shows the location of a proposed development to include a restaurant building and seven multifamily residential units on the southeast corner of Hayes Street and West Tehachapi Boulevard.

 Courtesy of the city of Tehachapi

Architectural design and site plan review, plus a minor use permit and variance for what is known as the Tehachapi Hayes Mixed Use project is set to come before the Tehachapi Planning Commission on Monday, Aug. 8. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. and will be held at the Tehachapi Police Department Community Room, 220 W. C St.

The project was tabled at the commission’s June 27 meeting.