For the fifth time since January, the regular monthly meeting of the Tehachapi Planning Commission has been canceled.
In a notice sent out Thursday, Sept. 7, the city of Tehachapi announced that the regular meeting of the commission previously set for Monday, Sept. 11, would not take place “due to lack of agenda items.”
The cancellation means the commission won’t consider the Precise Development Plan for the proposed Sage Ranch residential development this month unless a special meeting is called.
The development — 995 residential units to be built in six phases over seven years — was approved by the Tehachapi City Council in September 2021. The next step in development is for the PDP to be approved by the Tehachapi Planning Commission.
In January, Development Services Director Jay Schlosser told commissioners that the Sage Ranch residential project met the extended deadline to submit the PDP and that the city had already analyzed the submission and returned it with comments. He added that the package was “pretty complete” and that he would expect it to come to the commission for review in February or March.
In early May, however, Schlosser told the Planning Commission there would be no business to come before that body in June and, in a brief interview, said that staffing shortages at City Hall had slowed the PDP review.
And in July, he told commissioners their August meeting would be canceled — but made no mention of plans to cancel the September meeting.
