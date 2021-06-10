The Tehachapi Police Department arrested nine people on suspected misdemeanors and three people on suspected felonies during the week of May 31 through June 6.
Felonies listed on a weekly report included false imprisonment and corporal injury on a spouse; assault with a deadly weapon and corporal injury on a spouse; and a felony warrant.
A total of 252 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 168 calls for service from the public and 84 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 37 reports.
