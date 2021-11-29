Concerns that a possible kidnapping attempt occurred near Tompkins Elementary School on the morning of Monday, Nov. 29, were quickly quelled by the Tehachapi Police Department.
According to Police Chief Kent Kroeger, the department received a call at approximately 8:40 a.m. indicating a man had possibly attempted to get an 8-year-old child into his car near the school. The child told officers the man had stopped his vehicle and asked the child if he wanted a ride to school. The child panicked and ran home.
Officers obtained a description and were able to locate the vehicle and the driver involved in the incident, Kroeger said, adding that the male adult was extremely cooperative with officers.
The man said the child appeared to be confused and he believed the child was possibly attempting to cross the street. He thought something was wrong so he stopped his vehicle and asked the child if he was alright and if he needed a ride to school, at which time the child quickly ran off.
Kroeger said officers determined no crime had occurred.
