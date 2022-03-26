The most recent episode of TehachaPod Season 3 podcast features Tehachapi Police Chief Kent Kroeger.
According to Key Budge, community engagement for the city of Tehachapi, Kroeger talks about recent crimes, arrests and crime prevention in the episode, which can be accessed via links to on the city’s website, www.LiveUpTehachapi.com.
“Chief Kroeger when talking about crime reductions in the city,” Budge said, “feels, it’s about the public perception of feeling safe as well as seeing crime numbers drop.
“‘How are people feeling, do people feel safe today, that it’s safer today than it was a year ago,’” Kroeger said in the podcast, Budge noted.
“We talk to him about crime prevention and how he is planning on rolling out a new program called #9PM and things we can all do to work together to make Tehachapi an even safer community,” he added.
The chief is featured in TehachaPod Season 3, Episode 12.
