On cold mornings, it’s tempting.
Your car is in the driveway, windshield iced over and you know it will be at least 10 minutes before the defroster will start to clear things up enough for your wipers to be functional — and another 10 minutes before the inside temperature is tolerable.
It ought to be safe, you might think, to start the vehicle, leave it running and wait inside your house — maybe even enjoy another cup of coffee — while your engine warms up and the defroster does its job.
Especially in Tehachapi, you think, what could go wrong?
Plenty, according to Sgt. Amelia Thompson of the Tehachapi Police Department.
Tehachapi is not immune to the increasing wave of vehicle thefts across the country. And although case numbers here don’t begin to approach those of Bakersfield — where nearly 400 cars are stolen monthly — the average so far in 2022 has been one a week in the city and at least one other vehicle stolen in Sand Canyon.
And in 2021, when the city saw a drop in most serious crimes, there were 44 cases of grand theft auto — the second-highest level since 2008 with 40 in 2020 and 50 in 2018.
“It is very tempting, especially on freezing winter mornings, to let the car warm up before heading out for the day,” Thompson said. “However, in three of (five) cases (in 2022), the stolen vehicle was left running and was unattended when stolen. Surveillance video obtained in the cases also showed the suspects casing for these crimes of opportunity,” she added.
As of Feb. 4, five vehicles were reported stolen in the city since the beginning of the year — a 2011 GMC, 2006 Ford, 2004 Chevrolet, 2021 Dodge and 2018 Dodge. The first four, stolen in January, have been recovered and one arrest was made, Thompson said. The most recent theft, a pickup on Feb. 2, hadn’t been recovered by Feb. 4.
Noting that she doesn’t want to cast blame on the victims, Thompson added that most car thefts are crimes of opportunity.
“Friendly advice from my dad when I was a kid,” she said: “Keep the honest people honest. In other words, put your things away, protect your belongings; if it isn’t chained down, there is a good chance someone will walk away with it.”
Sometimes thieves will strip a vehicle of anything valuable they can sell, such as rims or parts, Thompson noted. Sometimes they take cars for short-term transportation — abandoning one as soon as they can pick up another.
One local car thief has been arrested 15 or 16 times. But car theft is a property crime and there aren’t a lot of consequences, Thompson said.
But there are consequences for victims. Transportation lost. Expense and inconvenience. And sometimes more if purses, wallets or house keys are in the car.
There’s another reason not to leave your vehicle running on the street, Thompson said.
“It is a criminal offense to leave your vehicle running while unattended,” she said. “California VC 22151(a) prohibits a person from leaving a motor vehicle on any highway unattended without first effectively setting the brakes and stopping the motor thereof.”
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
