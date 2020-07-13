The Tehachapi Police Department arrested seven people on suspected misdemeanors and three people on suspected felonies during the week of July 6-12.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report was for domestic violence and two people arrested on warrants.
Officers handled a total of 189 incidents, including responding to 124 calls for service from the public and 65 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 38 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: one business or building check and 11 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
