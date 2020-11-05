The Tehachapi Police Department arrested eight people on suspected misdemeanors and two people on suspected felonies during the week of Oct. 19-25.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on felony warrants.
Officers handled a total of 193 incidents, including responding to 133 calls for service from the public and 60 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 24 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: 39 business or building checks and 11 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
