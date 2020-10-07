The Tehachapi Police Department arrested five people on suspected misdemeanors and five people on suspected felonies during the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 4.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon; theft of utility services; felony warrant; felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of a stolen vehicle and felony warrants; and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Officers handled a total of 221 incidents, including responding to 179 calls for service from the public and 42 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 20 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: 36 business or building checks and five checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
