The Tehachapi Police Department arrested nine people on suspected misdemeanors and two people on suspected felonies during the week of June 22-28.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report was for a warrant and a parole violation.
Officers handled a total of 263 incidents, including responding to 196 calls for service from the public and 57 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 33 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 18 business or building checks and five checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.