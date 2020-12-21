The Tehachapi Police Department arrested eight people on suspected misdemeanors and four people on suspected felonies during the week of Dec. 14-20.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of possession of illegal weapons and violation of parole; felony warrant; maintaining a residence for narcotic sales/use; and burglary and burglary during a state of emergency.
Officers handled a total of 196 incidents, including responding to 138 calls for service from the public and 58 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 33 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: 35 business or building checks and 18 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.