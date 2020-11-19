The Tehachapi Police Department arrested eight people on suspected misdemeanors and four people on suspected felonies during the week of Nov. 9-15.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of criminal threats; perjury and conspiracy; and two people were arrested on felony warrants.
Officers handled a total of 216 incidents, including responding to 163 calls for service from the public and 53 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 24 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: 41 business or building checks and 11 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
