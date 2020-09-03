The Tehachapi Police Department arrested nine people on suspected misdemeanors and four people on suspected felonies during the week of Aug. 24-30.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of felon in possession of tear gas; possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of sales; and failure to register pursuant to PC 290. The nature of the fourth arrest was not disclosed on a weekly report.
Officers handled a total of 210 incidents, including responding to 134 calls for service from the public and 76 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 29 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: four business or building checks and 13 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
