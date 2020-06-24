The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 12 people on suspected misdemeanors and one person on a suspected felony during the week of June 15-21.
The felony arrest the department listed on a weekly report was for a warrant.
Officers handled a total of 276 incidents, including responding to 215 calls for service from the public and 59 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 24 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 51 business or building checks and three checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
