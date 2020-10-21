The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 11 people on suspected misdemeanors and two people on suspected felonies during the week of Oct. 12-18.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of vehicle burglary and carrying a concealed dirk or dagger.
Officers handled a total of 185 incidents, including responding to 139 calls for service from the public and 46 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 22 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: 32 business or building checks and eight checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
