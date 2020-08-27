The Tehachapi Police Department arrested seven people on suspected misdemeanors and eight people on suspected felonies during the week of Aug. 17-23.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of conspiracy; felony warrant; attempted burglary; kidnapping; felony evading, possession of controlled substance for sale and transportation of controlled substance for the purpose of sale; domestic violence; felony vandalism and possession of an illegal weapon; and felon in possession of tear gas.
Officers handled a total of 222 incidents, including responding to 155 calls for service from the public and 67 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 41 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: 13 business or building checks and 10 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.