The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 12 people on suspected misdemeanors and three people on suspected felonies during the week of Aug. 3-9.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were for felony warrant; possession of a controlled substance for sale; and domestic violence.
Officers handled a total of 228 incidents, including responding to 152 calls for service from the public and 76 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 43 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: two business or building checks and 15 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.