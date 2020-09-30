The Tehachapi Police Department arrested seven people on suspected misdemeanors and eight people on suspected felonies during the week of Sept. 21-27.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment; felon in possession of tear gas; felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition; robbery, criminal threats and brandishing a firearm; two people arrested for burglary; and one individual was arrested twice on felony warrants.
Officers handled a total of 225 incidents, including responding to 148 calls for service from the public and 77 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 33 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: 33 business or building checks and 15 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
