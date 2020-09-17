The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 11 people on suspected misdemeanors and four people on suspected felonies during the week of Sept. 7-13.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of criminal threats; felony warrant; and two people were arrested on conspiracy charges.
Officers handled a total of 201 incidents, including responding to 144 calls for service from the public and 57 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 25 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: 19 business or building checks and nine checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
