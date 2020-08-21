The Tehachapi Police Department arrested nine people on suspected misdemeanors and seven people on suspected felonies during the week of Aug. 10-16.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were for domestic violence; bringing a controlled substance into a jail; probation violation; and assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats. The nature of the other three felonies was not disclosed on a weekly report issued by the police department.
Officers handled a total of 230 incidents, including responding to 172 calls for service from the public and 58 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 27 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: nine business or building checks and 12 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
