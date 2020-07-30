The Tehachapi Police Department arrested seven people on suspected misdemeanors and 10 people on suspected felonies during the week of July 20-26.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were for threatening law enforcement officers; two people were arrested on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy and possession of stolen property; impersonate to make another liable; burglary, identity theft and conspiracy; possession of brass knuckles, possession of stolen property, conspiracy and identity theft; conspiracy and identity theft; robbery; parole hold and criminal threats; and parole hold.
Officers handled a total of 259 incidents, including responding to 201 calls for service from the public and 58 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 35 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: 46 business or building checks and 10 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.