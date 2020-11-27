The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 12 people on suspected misdemeanors and five people on suspected felonies during the week of Nov. 16-22.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of first-degree burglary; possession of stolen property and felony warrant; burglary during a state of emergency and conspiracy; attempted looting during a state of emergency and conspiracy; and failure to complete registration requirements per Penal Code 290.
Officers handled a total of 183 incidents, including responding to 128 calls for service from the public and 55 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 28 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: 31 business or building checks and nine checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
