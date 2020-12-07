The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 10 people on suspected misdemeanors and seven people on suspected felonies during the week of Nov. 30-Dec. 6.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats; assault with a deadly weapon, battery against a police officer, kidnapping, false imprisonment and criminal threats; maintaining a residence for narcotic sales; and three people were arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale. The nature of the other offense was not disclosed on a weekly report.
Officers handled a total of 254 incidents, including responding to 180 calls for service from the public and 74 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 28 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: 44 business or building checks and 19 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
