The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 14 people on suspected misdemeanors and three people on suspected felonies during the week of Sept. 14-20.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of felony warrants, burglary during a state of emergency, felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger and possession of stolen property; and two people were arrested on felony warrants.
Officers handled a total of 237 incidents, including responding to 155 calls for service from the public and 82 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 28 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: 28 business or building checks and 22 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
