The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 12 people on suspected misdemeanors and six people on suspected felonies during the week of Nov. 2-8.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of felony warrant; carrying a concealed weapon; felony evading; burglary during a state of emergency, identity theft and possession of stolen property; and two individuals were arrested on conspiracy charges.
Officers handled a total of 250 incidents, including responding to 161 calls for service from the public and 89 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 29 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: 45 business or building checks and 16 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.