The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 18 people on suspected misdemeanors and two people on suspected felonies during the week of Oct. 26 to Nov. 1.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of burglary during a state of emergency (two counts); robbery; sexual assault; battery against a police officer; assault with a deadly weapon and child abuse; parole hold; felony warrants; and vehicle burglary and felony warrant.
Officers handled a total of 215 incidents, including responding to 157 calls for service from the public and 58 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 26 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: 41 business or building checks and six checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
