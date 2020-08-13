The Tehachapi Police Department arrested eight people on suspected misdemeanors and 12 people on suspected felonies during the week of July 27-Aug. 2.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were for vehicle theft and obtaining money by false pretenses; possession of a controlled substance for sale, conspiracy and felony warrant; possession of a controlled substance for sale and conspiracy; possession and transportation of a controlled substance for sale; attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats; domestic violence and vandalism; criminal threats; elder abuse, criminal threats and dissuading a witness; resisting an officer; domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon; domestic violence, false imprisonment, battery with serious bodily injury and assault with a deadly weapon; and burglary during a state of emergency and five counts of conspiracy.
Officers handled a total of 213 incidents, including responding to 176 calls for service from the public and 37 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 34 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: four business or building checks and 11 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
