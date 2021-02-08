The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 16 people on suspected misdemeanors and five people on suspected felonies during the week of Feb. 1-7.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of burglary; two people were arrested on felony warrants; and two people were arrested on suspicion of gang and conspiracy to commit crime charges.
Officers handled a total of 183 incidents, including responding to 116 calls for service from the public and 67 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 39 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: 10 business or building checks and seven checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.