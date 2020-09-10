The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 10 people on suspected misdemeanors and 13 people on suspected felonies during the week of Aug. 31-Sept. 6.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of criminal threats; three people were arrested on felony warrants; three people were arrested on suspicion of domestic violence; two people were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy and carrying a concealed dirk or dagger; possession of a stolen vehicle; conspiracy; and conspiracy and felony warrant. The nature of the fourth arrest was not disclosed on a weekly report.
Officers handled a total of 243 incidents, including responding to 164 calls for service from the public and 79 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 37 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: nine business or building checks and 16 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.