The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 15 people on suspected misdemeanors and 11 people on suspected felonies during the week of Nov. 23-29.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of possession of controlled substance for sale, conspiracy and felony warrant; two people were arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance for sale and conspiracy; robbery; felony warrants; felony evading and battery against a police office; and resisting a police officer. The nature of the other four arrests was not disclosed on a weekly report.
Officers handled a total of 221 incidents, including responding to 139 calls for service from the public and 82 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 43 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: 61 business or building checks and 13 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
