The Tehachapi Police Department arrested five people on suspected misdemeanors and three people on suspected felonies during the week of June 29-July 5.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report was for a warrant; assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence; and felon in possession of ammunition and warrants.
Officers handled a total of 202 incidents, including responding to 155 calls for service from the public and 47 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 30 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: two business or building checks and eight checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
