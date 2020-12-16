The Tehachapi Police Department arrested five people on suspected misdemeanors and four people on suspected felonies during the week of Dec. 7-13.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of resisting arrest and vandalism; sexual assault; and two people were arrested on felony warrants.
Officers handled a total of 240 incidents, including responding to 168 calls for service from the public and 72 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 26 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: 54 business or building checks and six checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.