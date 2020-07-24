The Tehachapi Police Department arrested five people on suspected misdemeanors and four people on suspected felonies during the week of July 12-19.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were for elder abuse and criminal threats; and two people were charged with attempted grand theft and conspiracy. The nature of the fourth arrest was not included on a weekly report provided by the police department.
Officers handled a total of 207 incidents, including responding to 151 calls for service from the public and 56 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 32 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: five business or building checks and 10 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
