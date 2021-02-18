The Tehachapi Police Department arrested five people on suspected misdemeanors and two people on suspected felonies during the week of Feb. 8-14.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were on suspicion of grand theft, vehicle theft and conspiracy to commit a crime; and a felony warrant.
Officers handled a total of 170 incidents, including responding to 104 calls for service from the public and 66 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 25 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: one business or building checks and seven checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
