The Tehachapi Police Department arrested four people on suspected misdemeanors and three people on suspected felonies during the week of June 8-14.
The felony arrests the department listed on a weekly report were possession of a controlled substance for sale and participation in a street gang; possession of a stolen vehicle; and criminal threats.
Officers handled a total of 295 incidents, including responding to 231 calls for service from the public and 64 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 23 reports.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 55 business or building checks and 15 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
