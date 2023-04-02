pool opening

Dye Natatorium will open April 10 and is offering lap swimming as well as two different water aerobics programs.

 Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District

Tehachapi’s only indoor public swimming pool will open for the season April 10, according to the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District.

Located at 400-B South Snyder St., the Dye Natatorium is adjacent to Jacobsen Middle School.

