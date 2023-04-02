Tehachapi’s only indoor public swimming pool will open for the season April 10, according to the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District.
Located at 400-B South Snyder St., the Dye Natatorium is adjacent to Jacobsen Middle School.
The pool currently offers open lap swimming for people 14 and older and aerobics programs for those 16 and older. Marti’s Shallow Water Aerobics and Kathleen’s Deep Water Aerobics are currently offered. Swim lessons are planned during the summer.
The entry fee for most programs is $5 with a 10-visit punch pass available for $40.
A lifeguard certification class is planned for May 4-6.
For information, call the office at 822-3228 or visit the district’s website, tvrpd.org.
