With limited election results in late Tuesday night, Kathy Kneer and Charles Jensen were the leaders in the Bear Valley Community Service District election with four out of eight precincts reporting.
The Kern County Election Division released updated results at 10:13 p.m.
With two seats available, Kneer leads with a vote of 737 (29.57 percent), followed by Jensen with a vote of 595 (23.88 percent).
Other candidates include John Grace with a vote of 501 (20.1 percent), Jay Carlyn with a vote of 450 (18.06 percent), Steve Miles with a vote of 209 (8.39 percent) and Kevin Rice with zero votes.
Tehachapi News will update results as they are made available. Elections officials have 30 days to count votes and do a post-election audit.
