With limited election results in late Tuesday night, Paul Kaminski and Tracy Kelly were the leaders in their respective seats on the Tehachapi Unified School District board.
The Kern County Elections Division released updated results at 10:13 p.m.
In Tehachapi Unified Area 1, Seat A, Kaminski leads with a vote of 762 (42.19 percent), followed by Tyler Napier with a vote of 598 (33.11 percent) and Leonard Evansic with a vote of 446 (24.7 percent) with six out of 11 precincts reporting.
In Tehachapi Unified Area 3, Seat F, Kelly leads with a vote of 1,408 (58.35 percent) followed by Dean Markham with a vote of 1,005 (41.65 percent) with six out of 13 precincts reporting.
Tehachapi News will update results as they are made available. Elections officials have 30 days to count their votes and conduct a post-election audit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.