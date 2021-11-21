The recent COVID-19 surge at Adventist Health Tehachapi Hospital appears to have subsided somewhat, with the hospital making only two reports on its Facebook page last week.
On Nov. 17 the hospital reported that 13 of its 24 beds — and three of four Intensive Care Unit beds — were occupied by COVID-19 patients, but by Nov. 19, the number was down to 10, with three remaining in ICU. About 70 percent of the patients are unvaccinated.
— Claudia Elliott
