Marty Pay’s Farmers Insurance agency of Tehachapi has been awarded the insurance company’s prestigious Toppers Club award for the 25th year, according to a news release. Pay’s agency is only the second Farmers Insurance office in Kern County history to achieve this award 25 times.
Pay said he attributes obtaining the award to his incredible staff and fantastic clients.
“I’ve been lucky over the years to have an amazing staff,” he said. “Ginger Patz has been with me over 16 years and as office manager she literally keeps this ship afloat with her management ability and her knowledge of commercial insurance.”
He also noted the efforts of four other staff members.
“Amber Orozco specializes in the hard to place homeowners’ market which we find ourselves in,” Pay said. “Lisa Burke has an insurance background and fits in well with her knowledge and expertise, Arica Lombardi has learned quickly and is a vital part of the success of the agency and our newest addition, Sandra Higareda, also is quickly learning the industry.”
As a Certified Life Underwriter, Pay focuses more on the Financial Planning and Life Insurance end of the agency, he said.
“As a Certified Financial Planner and a former president of the Association of Insurance and Financial Planning I have a different perspective on how to handle retirement planning, especially in these different economic surroundings we find ourselves in,” he added.
Pay also has a master’s in business administration, which allows him to teach business and personal finance classes at a local university.
The insurance man also attributes the success of the agency to the community he loves.
“I still have clients I’ve had since my days as an agent in Los Angeles, but I’m so happy I’ve spent most of my career here in Tehachapi. This is home and we’ve tried to do business with the best interest of our neighbors and friends in mind. We’ve been blessed to be here.”
Marty Pay Farmers Insurance is located at 212 W. F St., across the parking lot from Bank of the Sierra. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
