Briefs - Marty Pay.jpg

Marty Pay Farmers Insurance has been awarded the company’s prestigious Toppers Club award for the 25th year. Pictured are staff members, from left, Lisa Burke, Arica Lombardi, Sandra Higareda, Marty Pay, Ginger Patz, Amber Orozco and Sue Wonacott.

 Photo courtesy of Marty Pay

Marty Pay’s Farmers Insurance agency of Tehachapi has been awarded the insurance company’s prestigious Toppers Club award for the 25th year, according to a news release. Pay’s agency is only the second Farmers Insurance office in Kern County history to achieve this award 25 times.

Pay said he attributes obtaining the award to his incredible staff and fantastic clients.