Another procedural ruling was made Jan. 31 in the Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District’s suit challenging the city of Tehachapi’s approval of the Sage Ranch development and other projects.
The Sept. 16 lawsuit was filed by Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District. The foundation of the lawsuit is an allegation that the city failed to meet requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act. The case will be decided based upon the administrative record, according to Tom Neisler, general manager of the water district.
The latest ruling by Kern County Superior Court Judge Kenneth C. Twisselman II is just a confirmation of the basic framework for the process of CEQA litigation Neisler said in an email.
“Essentially, the parties are gathering the documents that will comprise the administrative record,” he said. “Once that process is complete and the record is certified and lodged with the court, the judge will set a hearing. At that hearing, he intends to set the dates for the briefing schedule and the hearing on the merits.”
Information about the litigation can be found online by searching for Case Number BCV-21-102184 at: https://odyprodportal.kern.courts.ca.gov/PORTALPROD/Home/Dashboard/29
— Claudia Elliott
