The Tehachapi Bowling Alley and Fun Zone is getting closer to reality in Old Town as the foundation pad is now completed and the structure begins to take shape. The entertainment complex is scheduled for a spring 2023 completion.
Progress made on bowling alley project
- By NICK SMIRNOFF For Tehachapi News
