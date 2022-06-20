A review of projects set to come before the Tehachapi Planning Commission on June 13 has been put off until July 11 after the meeting was canceled due to lack of a quorum.
The May meeting was canceled due to a lack of agenda items. However, the agenda for the June 13 meeting was full.
On the consent calendar were a sign permit application for Alta One Federal Credit Union at 665 Tucker Road and an architectural design and site plan review for a classroom exterior remodel at St. Jude's in the Mountains Anglican Church.
The commission was also expected to take up a review of architectural design and site plan for Pinon Townhome Estates. Located at the northwest corner of Pinon Street and Applewood Drive, the project calls for 96 units to be built on approximately 10.45 acres. According to the staff report, the project was approved in 2005 with the adoption of a mitigated negative declaration under the California Environmental Quality Act. The final tract map was recorded in November 2007 but the project was not built due to economic changes over the past 15 years.
The condominium project would include 42 buildings with three units each. Each unit would have an attached two-car garage and a Central Park and open space amenity to include a pool and spa, tot lot, half-court basketball and green belt/picnic area would be developed.
Owner of the property is Pinon96, LLC, of Santa Paula. Michael Dhanens of Bakersfield is the architect.
The Tehachapi Hayes Mixed Use project was also expected to go before the commission for architectural design and site plan review as well as a minor use permit and variance.
The owner of the property is Paul Zerounian of Palmdale. The applicant is Friedman Architects of Pasadena.
The mixed use project is proposed for the southeast corner of Hayes Street and Tehachapi Boulevard. This is the vacant area just west of the Ranch House Motel and across Hayes Street from Red House BBQ.
Retail space facing both streets plus eight 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartments would be built. Each unit would have a garage, garden area along the street and private balconies.
The buildings would include one 2,500-square-foot retail building and one row house with eight residential units. There are two parcels totaling a half-acre.
Neighbors on nearby East F Street sent a letter to the city indicating their concern about the density of the project and parking.
The planning commission typically meets at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month. The next regular monthly meeting is scheduled for Monday, July 11. The agenda will be posted at City Hall, 115 S. Robinson St., and online at https://www.liveuptehachapi.com/AgendaCenter.
– Claudia Elliott
