Two projects proposed for the Bailey Court industrial area in the eastern part of the city of Tehachapi got a green light from the Planning Commission Monday evening.
The commission approved architectural design and site plans for projects that will house a towing service and mini-storage — and a metal fabrication and paint operation.
Hydrochrome, winner of Tehachapi’s Small Business of the Year award in 2022, plans to move to one of the new buildings. Development Services Director Jay Schlosser told commissioners the company has been so successful it has outgrown its current quarters on Industrial Parkway.
Dan Profitt of Superior Construction in Bakersfield is the applicant for the project. The building expected to house Hydrochrome will be on a one-acre parcel. The proposed building will be 10,939 square feet and include an office and manufacturing space.
The second project is proposed as a 6,000-square-foot office and mini-storage buildings totaling 20,110 square feet on a 3.06-acre portion of a 5.15-acre parcel, also part of the Bailey Court industrial area.
Ten-West Towing will establish its farthest eastern terminal at the location. According to a letter from the company accompanying the application to the city, Ten-West Towing, Inc., has a corporate office in Bakersfield and operates out of 10 terminals covering California from Fresno to Los Angeles.
“This new location to better house our Tehachapi Terminal will … house three heavy wreckers and one light-duty wrecker and employ multiple local residents,” the company said.
Approval of the projects included variances largely having to do with how much parking and landscaping was required.
Planning Commissioners present were Chairperson Kim Nixon, Vice Chairperson Linda Hollinsworth, Daryl Christensen and Steve Hamblin. They voted unanimously to approve the projects.
The commissioners also voted 4-0 to approve a certificate of appropriateness for changes to be made to a home at 115 W. D St.
Applicant Sandra Ryan proposes a master bedroom and bath addition to the small home, adding new exterior windows, upgrading the electrical panel and adding a new HVAC system.
Because the property is more than 50 years old, Schlosser said, the proposed changes require additional review and certification by the Planning Commission that the changes are appropriate, Schlosser said.
The home in question has a unique design with a stucco exterior and some glass brick windows.
Ryan said changes needed will keep the same look as the original and the commission voted to approve the certificate.
Other business
Commission members agreed to wait until a future meeting when all are present to elect a new chair and vice chair.
Schlosser told commissioners that the city is close to hiring a new planner to allow his department to be fully staffed.
He also said he expects the commission’s regularly scheduled meeting in August will be canceled, as he will be away from the city. He added that a special meeting may be called if there is business to come before the commission.
Unless a special meeting is called, the commission is next expected to meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.