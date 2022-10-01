Once envisioned as part of a 4,000-acre resort and residential development, a 1,409-acre parcel near Keene will be rezoned and added to Kern County’s Agricultural Preserve No. 18 following action of the county Board of Supervisors on Sept. 27.
The ranch property is owned by The Nature Conservancy, the world’s largest nongovernmental conservation organization. Last December the organization announced the creation of its largest nature preserve in California, the Frank and Joan Randall Preserve with the Loop Ranch near Tehachapi and adjacent land comprising what was then a 72,456-acre preserve.
TNC had worked for more than a decade to build a collection of owned properties and conservation easements that provide a corridor connecting the Sierra Nevada and Southern California. The former Hart Flat Ranch — subject of the zone change request before the county board Sept. 27 — is among the nine original properties comprising the preserve. Acquisition of two additional ranches added nearly 9,500 acres since the first of the year.
Board of Supervisors action
Kern County regulates land use through its General Plan and Zoning Ordinance. The General Plan calls for areas identified as requiring special treatment, and in some other instances, a Specific Plan is required.
The Greater Tehachapi Area Specific Plan, adopted in December 2010, is an example of a specific plan. The Keene Ranch Specific Plan covers an area that abuts that of the Tehachapi specific plan and was adopted in 1991 and last updated in December 1997.
Much of the development envisioned in the 4,219 acres covered by the Keene Ranch Specific Plan has not taken place. Although there has been subdivision and residential development in the Hart area covered by the plan, the village center and private recreational facilities including a golf course and swimming and tennis club described as part of the Crofton area of the development — closer to the rural community of Keene — have not materialized.
The 1,409 acres now owned by The Nature Conservancy is in two parcels located south of Highway 58 near the community of Keene.
According to Craig Murphy, assistant director of the Kern County Planning Department, the land in question might have been subdivided into smaller residential parcels but that would have required many more steps beyond the specific plan. General and specific plans are planning tools that provide direction for the future but on their own don’t entitle development.
However, now that the property is in the hands of an owner with an intent to use the property for agricultural purposes, it is likely to remain as it is — largely oak woodland.
The item was on the Board of Supervisors agenda as a consent item and there was no discussion or related public comment before it was approved by a 5-0 vote. According to the staff report, the change will implement cattle grazing, which is a “by right” use as allowed in the county’s zoning ordinance. Any development will be subject to a site plan review to ensure that all Kern County development standards for agricultural development are met.
Ag preserve
According to Heather Gately, a spokesperson for the organization, the rezoning request and making it part of an agricultural preserve will allow “TNC to be able to financially create a preserve while still maintaining the ongoing working ranch operations.”
The property’s inclusion in an agricultural preserve is among requirements for seeking a Williamson Act contract — which reduces property taxes on the ag land. According to the staff report, that is the organization’s intent.
The role of cattle grazing in a nature preserve was explained in an article in the May edition of Nature, a magazine published by the organization. In the article, Project Manager Zachary Principe said cattle eat invasive species (of grasses) that would outcompete native plants for access to nutrients, sunlight and water. And what might appear to be overgrazing — encouraging cattle to eat grasses down to the dirt — can help support species that benefit from grassless patches including burrowing owls, kangaroo rats and raptors. Grazing may also reduce wildland fire.
Additional properties
In January, Gately said the properties making up the preserve included the Loop Ranch (28,354 acres), Bear Mountain Ranch (3,149 acres), Beard Ranch (5,668), The 640 (640 acres), Hart Flat Ranch (1,459 acres), Rancheria Creek Ranch (1,268 acres), Tollhouse Ranch (14,945 acres), Caliente Ranch (7,297 acres) and Parker Ranch (9,576 acres).
Since then, she said, the Douglas Ranch (4,805 acres) and B&C Ranch (4,632 acres) have been added. This addition would bring the total acreage to 81,893.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
