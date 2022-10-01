Once envisioned as part of a 4,000-acre resort and residential development, a 1,409-acre parcel near Keene will be rezoned and added to Kern County’s Agricultural Preserve No. 18 following action of the county Board of Supervisors on Sept. 27.

The ranch property is owned by The Nature Conservancy, the world’s largest nongovernmental conservation organization. Last December the organization announced the creation of its largest nature preserve in California, the Frank and Joan Randall Preserve with the Loop Ranch near Tehachapi and adjacent land comprising what was then a 72,456-acre preserve.