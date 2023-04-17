A public hearing for a proposed water rate increase will be held on April 20 as part of the regular meeting of the Golden Hills Community Services District. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at district headquarters, 21415 Reeves St., Tehachapi.

Proposition 218 requires the district to notify property owners of the increase in fees. The constitutional amendment was approved by California voters in 1996. It requires agencies like the GHCSD to conduct a vote of the affected property owners for any proposed new or increased assessment before it can be levied. If a majority of property owners protest, the district cannot make the change.

