A public hearing for a proposed water rate increase will be held on April 20 as part of the regular meeting of the Golden Hills Community Services District. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at district headquarters, 21415 Reeves St., Tehachapi.
Proposition 218 requires the district to notify property owners of the increase in fees. The constitutional amendment was approved by California voters in 1996. It requires agencies like the GHCSD to conduct a vote of the affected property owners for any proposed new or increased assessment before it can be levied. If a majority of property owners protest, the district cannot make the change.
Required notices were mailed in early February, providing property owners with 45 days to respond. They also can participate in the April 20 public hearing.
On Jan. 19, the board reviewed and approved a water rate study that shows that if the district continues charging existing rates, it will be operating at a deficit by next fiscal year. The study was conducted by Provost & Pritchard Consulting Group of Bakersfield.
According to the study, with the proposed increase, in 2023 a single-family residential customer would see an average rate increase of about $5.07 per month. Overall, all single-family customers would see a total rate increase of between $2.55 and $6.93 per month, depending on usage.
The board increased the base and consumptive rates for water by 4.9 percent effective last April 1 as part of a future increase policy approved through the Proposition 218 procedure in 2019. According to a resolution approved by the board at the time, the increase was in accordance with the Consumer Price Index.
The proposed rate increases also include a provision to further adjust rates every July for a period of five years. Rates may, but are not required to be, adjusted for inflation at the rate of a specific consumer price index.
